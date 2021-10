La Comisión Europea y Reino Unido negociarán el futuro de Gibraltar tras el Brexit este lunes en Bruselas

A good first call with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz today. Looking forward to constructive 🇪🇺🇬🇧discussions in respect of Gibraltar. Following the @EUCouncil adoption of the mandate, the first round of negotiations to take place in Brussels on 11 October.

— Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) October 8, 2021