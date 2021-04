La curva de contagios de coronavirus vuelve a descender en EEUU con el avance de la vacunación – Télam

While the world is struggling with the pandemic, things here in the U.S. have turned decidedly better

And that’s very helpful

Let’s see where we are:

Infection numbers fallen below 60K/day for first time in a month

This time, I think it’ll stick

Why?

Vaccines!

Thread pic.twitter.com/QEAXYQHcvZ

Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) April 26, 2021