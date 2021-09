La directiva de Huawei viajó a China tras ser liberada en Canadá – Télam

Meng Wanzhou: I want to thank my country, my people, my family & friends. Over the past 3 years, my lifes been turned upside down. But I believe that after the rain comes the rainbow, and it was a valuable experience. Thank you again for your kindness, which Ill never forget. pic.twitter.com/JiVNmgzGkc

Huawei (@Huawei) September 25, 2021