La emotiva carta de una niña de 9 años a su madre muerta en un bombardeo ruso

Here’s the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka.

«Mom!

You’re the best mom in the whole world. I’ll never forget you. I wish you’ll get in Heaven and be happy there. I’ll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven!

Galia xx». pic.twitter.com/07l7vfQxM4

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 8, 2022