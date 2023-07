La explosión de un coche bomba deja al menos 8 muertos y 20 heridos en Siria

BREAKING:

This evening in Damascus, Takfiris detonated a bomb among the mourners of Imam Hussain, which resulted in the martyrdom of 4 people and wounding of 15.

The main power of ISIS (Daesh) in Syria has been eradicated pic.twitter.com/Rdqm9emruU

