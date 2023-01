La historia de Adik, el perro que los rusos robaron en Ucrania y ahora ha vuelto en un intercambio de prisioneros

In this video you can see a dog, called «Adik» with his master. The animal looks visibly nervous as if it knew what will happen to them next. The occupiers stole the dog and gave it to Kadyrov. @UAnimalsENG saves animals during the war in Ukraine. Join us! pic.twitter.com/ALmhXOIHia

— UAnimals.ENG 🇺🇦 (@UAnimalsENG) June 15, 2022