La madre de una joven de 18 años advierte con un brutal vídeo del peligro de aceptar una bebida en la discoteca

A mum is warning parents and nightclub goers after her daughter was allegedly “spiked” in a Southend venue, causing her to be rushed to hospital in this shocking state.

18-year-old Millie Taplin was enjoying her first night out in Southend since turning

Cc @YourSouthend pic.twitter.com/xnaCaz3jey

— London & UK Crime (@CrimeLdn) August 2, 2021