La OMS advierte que la variante Delta ya se detectó en 132 países – Télam

Almost 4 million #COVID19 cases were reported to @WHO last week – many of these were driven by the highly-transmissible Delta variant. We have the tools to stop this virus, but on current trends, we expect the total number of cases to pass 200 million within the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/pbisUCIg3B

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 30, 2021