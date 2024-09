La OMS describe como un «éxito masivo» la campaña de vacunación contra la polio en la Franja de Gaza

Over 560,000 children aged below ten years of age were vaccinated against #polio during the first round of an emergency vaccination campaign in #Gaza, which was completed yesterday.

We admire all the health teams, who conducted this complex operation.

