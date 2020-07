La OMS exhortó a detener el Covid-19 “ahora”, sin esperar a que esté lista la vacuna – Télam

We learned during #Ebola outbreaks in #DRC that no matter how bad the situation is, there’s always hope.

The same applies to our fight against #COVID19. With strong leadership, community engagement & a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission, this virus can be stopped. pic.twitter.com/JLIW2qKcKF

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 20, 2020