La OMS pide adaptar mejor el sistema sanitario global a migrantes y refugiados

During the last 30 years, the number of int. migrants 🌐 almost doubled:

🔹 1990: 153 million

🔹 2020: 281 million

→ Health & social protection systems need to be prepared to accommodate the ↗️ health needs of refugees & migrants. Information & data on their health is crucial. pic.twitter.com/66pQ26kALY

