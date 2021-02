La ONU insiste en pedir “un esfuerzo global”, mientras bajan los casos y Europa se cierra – Télam

Progress on #COVID19 vaccinations has been wildly uneven & unfair.

The world urgently needs a Global Vaccination Plan to bring together all those with the required power, expertise & production capacities.

I am ready to mobilize the full @UN System in support of this effort.

Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 17, 2021