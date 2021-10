Las autoridades israelíes detectaron en un niño de 11 años una mutación de la variante Delta – Télam

There is increasing twitter chatter about a new SARS-CoV-2 lineage termed AY.4.2, a descendant of the Delta (B.1.167.2) variant. It carries two characteristic mutations in the spike, Y145H and A222V. It is likely to be elevated to the rank of ‘Variant under Investigation’.

1/

Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) October 16, 2021