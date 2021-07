Las emisiones contaminantes mundiales alcanzarán un nuevo récord en 2023 – Télam

We just launched @IEAs new Sustainable Recovery Tracker to measure how governments responses to the Covid-19 crisis are affecting clean energy investment & CO2 emissions.

It shows that only 2% of fiscal support goes to clean energy transitions ➡️ https://t.co/8WzlGaDJu5 pic.twitter.com/fvVudGeDMb

Fatih Birol (@fbirol) July 20, 2021