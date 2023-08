Las impactantes imágenes del incendio en un edificio de Johannesburgo que ha dejado más de 70 muertos y decenas de heridos

The death toll from the Joburg CBD fire has risen to 63.

Firefighters are still working to put out the smoke of the charred building at the corner of Albert and Delver Streets.

Police say it was an abandoned building, with an estimated 200 people living there.#joburgcbdfire pic.twitter.com/w0qfXcRPQH

— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023