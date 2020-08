Las tres posibles vacunas de la Covid son proyectos liderados por mujeres

Our (co-inventors @McLellan_Lab) COVID-19 vaccine (spike delivered by @moderna_tx‘s mRNA) was just injected into the 1st human in phase 1 trial, only 66 days after viral sequence release… a testament to rapid vaccine development for emerging diseases🦠💚https://t.co/2DLZsdirAD

— KizzyPhD (@KizzyPhD) March 16, 2020