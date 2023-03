Lavrov provoca las risas de un auditorio tras decir que Rusia trata de parar «una guerra iniciada contra nosotros»

This is hilarious. And embarrassing. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Lavrov says «the war we are trying to stop was launched against us» and the Indian audience – supposedly sympathetic – audibly laughs. Russian «diplomats» think that the lies they use to feed Putin’s fantasies… https://t.co/TyUV8WvYQb pic.twitter.com/ue5I61ZvuO

— Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) March 3, 2023