Lío con la supuesta advertencia de la OMS sobre mezclar vacunas de la covid y las dosis de refuerzo

This headline is misleading. @doctorsoumya from @WHO warned against individuals “vaccine shopping” outside of public health regulations (and in some cases, getting 3rd 4th doses on their own). She did NOT say that individual countries’ vaccine policies were “dangerous.” 1/3 https://t.co/IgWn6dlwiu

— Menaka Pai, MSc MD FRCPC (@MPaiMD) July 12, 2021