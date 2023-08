Los Alpes suizos pasan de superar los 31 grados a registrar la primera nevada de la temporada en solo cuatro días

From Record-Breaking Heat to Early Snow.

In a matter of four days, the municipality of Zermatt, Switzerland, at an elevation of 1,638 meters (5,374 feet), experienced its hottest August day on record with 31.2°C (88.2°F) and an unusual pre-season heavy snow event. pic.twitter.com/2I8mR0vBs5

— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 28, 2023