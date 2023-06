Los conservadores meten otra vez a la ultraderecha en el Gobierno de Finlandia

Welcome to Helsinki, President @ZelenskyyUa! It was a pleasure to meet you.

Finland will support Ukraine and provide arms throughout the war. Our goal: Ukraine’s victory and a just peace on Ukrainian terms. Russia’s aggression must and will be halted. 🇫🇮🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/i3g3IQiL3U

— Petteri Orpo (@PetteriOrpo) May 3, 2023