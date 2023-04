los cuatro niveles de riesgo que impondrá la Unión Europea para limitar a la IA

With the #DataAct, we are creating a thriving data economy that is innovative and open — on our conditions and in line with our European values 🇪🇺

Constructive 1st #trilogue today with EU Parliament @delcastillop and 🇸🇪 Presidency of the Council.

Counting on a swift agreement! pic.twitter.com/D1Y1sKV3C7

— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 29, 2023