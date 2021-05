los palestinos acusan a Israel de matar a niños con sus misiles y arde el entorno de la mezquita de Al Aqsa

🔴More than 300 Palestinians wounded during the Israeli raid of #AlAqsa Mosque compound and surrounding areas in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City.

🔴228 Palestinians hospitalised, including 7 in critical condition.

