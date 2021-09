Los talibanes reemplazaron al Ministerio de la Mujer por el de Prevención del Vicio – Télam

The #Taliban have changed the Ministry of Women Affairs to new ministry which is ordering citizens what to do and what not to do-according the Islam and Sharia law – (something to promote virtue and prevent vice)

This is a dangerous sign to restrict the #freedom of citizens.

September 17, 2021