Los vacunados en EEUU no tendrán que usar tapabocas ni guardar distancia social – Télam

If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can now start doing things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. You can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing. https://t.co/P6hzrFTbxw pic.twitter.com/AncZ6Wt5ci

Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) May 13, 2021