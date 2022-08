Los vídeos, imágenes y el rostro del supuesto autor del ataque a Salman Rushdie mientras estaba siendo detenido por la Policía

#BREAKING: India born author Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage at an event in New York. Attacker arrested by the Police. Rushdie has faced death threats from Islamists since years after writing The Satanic Verses. The event where he was attacked was by @chq. pic.twitter.com/56o13hFNHg

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 12, 2022