Lukashenko no participa en los actos del Día de la Bandera y dispara las especulaciones sobre su salud

⚡ Belarusian media: Lukashenko taken to hospital amid rumors of poor health.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko checked into a hospital near Minsk at around 7 p.m., reported watchdog Belarusian Hajun. The roads and access to the hospital were closed off and guarded.

