«Me gustaría disculparme por despedir a estos genios»

After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I’m officially fired by Twitter.

Never expected I would have stayed this long, and never expected I would be this relieved to be gone.

I have a lot of stories to tell. But to my fellow (ex-)tweeps-#LoveWhereYouWorked 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lVWbqpcSXO

— Yao Yue 岳峣 (@thinkingfish) November 15, 2022