«Me inyectaron una droga y no recuerdo tres días de mi vida»

Journalist Maria Ponomarenko from Barnaul, the Altai region was moved from a detention centre to a psychiatric hospital, where she’ll spend next month. Maria was detained in April for writing about the situation in Mariupol;she was charged with ‘writing fakes about Russian army’ pic.twitter.com/qM8UeRzMIm

— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) July 2, 2022