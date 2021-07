Muchas dosis, pero una lenta vacunación: Europa del Este pone en jaque a la UE – Télam

Target achieved!

We have delivered enough vaccines to EU countries to vaccinate fully at least 70% of EU adults still this month.

COVID-19 is not yet defeated. But we are prepared to deliver more vaccines.

We will only come out of this crisis together.

Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 10, 2021