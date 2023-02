Muere en combate ‘El Español’, el peluquero gay que vivía en España y regresó a Ucrania para combatir a los rusos

Vitaliy Pokhila, call sign «Испанец» (Spaniard) died near Vuhledar some days ago. He lived for almost nine years in Spain and owned a barbershop there. He chose to leave his comfortable life and came to Ukraine to fight ruzZians. He was 42 yo.

Descansa en paz, héroe. 🇪🇦 🇺🇦#lviv pic.twitter.com/qT7DtP51bB

