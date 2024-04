Mueren tres personas en un incendio de un edificio residencial en el centro de París

#Breaking

An explosion kills three people on rue de Charonne

A person jumped out of the window, trying to escape the flames. Two bodies were found charred in the damaged apartment.#Paris #France

A fire killed three people in a building in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, Le… pic.twitter.com/q4TVKUqQBM

