«Nos mandan al matadero sin las armas adecuadas»

Video from pro-Russian Telegram: DNR 113th regiment complains to Putin they’ve been fighting on the front in Kherson region “in hunger and cold;” no meds. They say they’re thrown to the slaughter without proper weapons, and ask to return to Donetsk, to stop mobilization there. pic.twitter.com/jLDTil2nmK

— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 2, 2022