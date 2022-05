Nueva York emite el primer carné de conducir que recoge el género neutro

New Yorkers: You can now choose “X” as a gender marker on your driver license.

Every person deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are.

This is a historic change in our fight to make New York a more inclusive and just state for all. pic.twitter.com/hogp3Uj1I2

— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 27, 2022