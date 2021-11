Nuevas imágenes de satélite confirman que Corea del Norte ha reactivado su reactor nuclear

New satellite imagery of #DPRK‘s Yongbyon complex shows steam coming from the generator hall at the 5 MWe Reactor, providing further evidence the reactor is operating. Analysis by Olli Heinonen, Peter Makowsky, Jack Liu, @j3nnyt0wn, imagery @Maxar.https://t.co/0pyMXkpkqs

— 38 North (@38NorthNK) November 24, 2021