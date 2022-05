ocho detenidos por secuestrar a una joven de 15 años durante un partido y prostituirla durante 10 días

***MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE***

15-YEAR-OLD Natalie Cramer is a missing/endangered person out of North Richland Hills, Texas. It is believed that she is in the OKC area. Photos of her are attached to this post. If you have info on her whereabouts, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/94V9IgpFB9

— Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) April 15, 2022