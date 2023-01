Operan a un soldado ucraniano para quitarle una granada del torso que podía explotar en cualquier momento

Whatever happens in this war…

🇺🇦Armed forces surgeon Andriy Verba managed to successfully remove a VOG grenade from a wounded soldier’s body. Two EOD specialists were standing next to the doctor during the operation. The patient is going to be alright. pic.twitter.com/KvV1PANd1T

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) January 10, 2023