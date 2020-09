Pekín amenaza con “borrar del mapa” a la presidenta de Taiwán

Voice:Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, who pledged deeper ties with the US at a dinner for a visiting senior State Department official,is clearly playing with fire. If any act of her provacation violates the Anti-Secession Law of China, a war will be set off and Tsai will be wiped out pic.twitter.com/hPZl42dVb1

— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) September 19, 2020