personas atrapadas y con el agua hasta el cuello

Henan province is home to 94 million people. The capital Zhengzhou received 200 mm of rainfall in one hour on Tuesday.

This unconfirmed video is thought to be from inside the subway in the province.

More about the floods here: https://t.co/5At9o0HRBU pic.twitter.com/x6HReXnmJg

— Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) July 20, 2021