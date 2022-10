Pintan la bandera ucraniana en la plaza de aparcamiento reservada de un diplomático ruso: «Nos la anexionamos»

#Russian diplomat’s parking space is ‘annexed’ outside embassy in #Finland after activists ‘held a two-man referendum.’😃

Jarno Virtala & Markus Mattsson painted a #Ukrainian flag on the parking spot which was at the residence of diplomat Pyotr Plihin in #Turku 🇫🇮🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/XEQQCahuQf

— Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) October 15, 2022