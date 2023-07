por qué nos morimos de calor a la vez en China, en Europa y en Norteamérica

This is the definition of compound, concurrent heat extremes! What you’re looking at is the pressure pattern & wind flow at the 500mb level (5600 m, 18K ft). This is why Death Valley hit 129, the Med may hit 118, Iran heat index 152F and China hit an all-time heat record of 126. pic.twitter.com/qlXnoaAMmq

— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 17, 2023