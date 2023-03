Putin y su visible cojera en la visita sorpresa a Crimea por el aniversario de su anexión

A visibly limping Putin arrived in occupied Crimea

Russian sources report Putin’s visit to Sevastopol to «celebrate» the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea

Which, by the way, will be one of the items on Putin’s list of accusations at The Hague Court. pic.twitter.com/XPJDGqvT9e

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 18, 2023