¿Qué precio máximo debe poner Sánchez al test de antígenos? Esto es lo que pagan en el resto de países de la UE

Took an antigen test yesterday for first time as have been using a lot of public transport travelling. It cost me €7.95 in my local pharmacy. This cost is completely prohibitive for most. We must have subsidised affordable antigen tests to encourage people to use them #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0UezSOpmcN

— Cllr Elisa O’Donovan (@elisaodonovan) November 14, 2021