Qué significa la bandera negra que Irán ha colgado en el sagrado santuario del Imán Reza

I’ve seen a lot of misinformation & misconceptions over what the Black Flag on Imam Reza (AS) shrine means

It is a call for mourning of the martyrs, not a call for war or mobilization or vengeance. It is a sign of solidarity with the thousands killed by Israel in Gaza/Palestine pic.twitter.com/foYSLhSRG1

— Iran Defense|نیروهای مسلح جمهوری اسلامی ایران (@IranDefense) October 18, 2023