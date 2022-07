Quiénes son los ‘moonies’ y por qué se les relaciona con el asesinato de Shinzo Abe

59/ Another disturbing example of a Japanese media outlet (MBS) that has broken its silence about the Unification Church, but is portraying its connections with Abe as «unreliable information» (不確実な情報) the suspect found online. https://t.co/59lFhRZv0Q

— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 12, 2022