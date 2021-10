Reino Unido, de cara a una nueva ola de coronavirus – Télam

The UK has the highest case rates of COVID-19 in the world. One third of our population is not protected. China has already vaccinated a higher % and through infection control has a death rate of 3 per million. Our death rate is 2028 per million. The govt + advisers are silent. pic.twitter.com/nEI0E6alme

Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) October 18, 2021