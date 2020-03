Reino Unido ya superó los mil muertos y se prevé que sigan aumentando – Télam

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:

As of 9am 28 March, a total of 120,776 have been tested:

103,687 negative.

17,089 positive.

As of 5pm on 27 March, of those hospitalised in the UK, 1,019 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/2VKcYgQy2Z

Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 28, 2020