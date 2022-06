Rescatan con vida al niño atrapado en un pozo durante más de 100 horas en India

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: 10-yr-old Rahul who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/HDsoRXvjt3

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 14, 2022