Rescatan sano y salvo a un gato que estaba en el noveno piso del edificio derruido en Miami

After 16 long and incredibly difficult days, I’m able to share a small piece of good news — Binx from Champlain Towers South has been found.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of our community to the team who played a role in reuniting him with his family. pic.twitter.com/yzDxW6plHG

— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 10, 2021