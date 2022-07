Rusia concentra sus esfuerzos en el Donbás y Ucrania contraataca allí y también en Jersón

Today 🇺🇦 celebrates the days of statehood and baptism of Kyivan Rus. Also today, two dozen missiles were fired at our cities. Ru-hysteria? Russians can steal refrigerators, but not our history. When Kyiv was a cultural capital, Moscow was a swamp. As it still remains now.

— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 28, 2022