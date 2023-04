Rusia vuelve a castigar a la población civil de Ucrania con un nuevo bombardeo masivo que deja muertos y heridos en varias ciudades

Another night of 🇷🇺 terror. Missiles and UAVs. 10 residential buildings are damaged in Uman. The entire block of one of them is destroyed. As of now: 7 dead, there are wounded. 🇷🇺 evil can be stopped by weapons – our defenders are doing it. And it can be stopped by sanctions –… pic.twitter.com/KwWuRMj7iS

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 28, 2023